Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

Between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall from Monday into Tuesday across portions of Southern Ontario.

The agency says the first round of precipitation will begin Monday morning and see up to five centimetres of snow by the early afternoon.

The snow may turn into light dusting by the afternoon, which will be followed by heavier snow in the evening and into Tuesday morning. An additional 15 to 20 centimetres is expected during this period.

Environment Canada warns those in Waterloo Region, Guelph, Erin, Southern and Northern Wellington County, Mount Forest, and Arthur that travel conditions may quickly deteriorate over this time period.

The snow is expected to heavily affect visibility as well as the safety conditions of roads, highways, walkways, and parking lots.

Key points for today's snowfall:

-heavy snow moves in this evening from southwest to northeast

-heaviest snowfall overnight

-clears west to east early Tuesday morning



