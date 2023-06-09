Waterloo region and Woodstock police arrest four people, seize drugs, cash, and cars
A joint investigation between police in Waterloo region and Woodstock has led to the seizure of hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs, cash, and cars, as well as four people being arrested.
According to a Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) news release on Friday, the investigation began in early 2023.
Police were looking into fentanyl being supplied to several people in Waterloo region and Woodstock.
WRPS say they completed three search warrants of homes on Fergus Avenue in Kitchener, Noblewood Drive in Nobleton, Ont., and King Street in Toronto.
Around three kilograms of fentanyl, three kilograms of cocaine, seven ounces of meth, and 10 kilograms of a cutting agent were seized during the searches.
A 2022 Volkswagen Jetta, a 2023 Porche 24G, a 2020 Mercedes G-Wagon, valued at roughly $500,000, were also seized.
Police seized $140,000 in cash as well.
A 31-year-old man from Nobleton, a 38-year-old woman from Cambridge, a 44-year-old man from Cambridge, and a 42-year-old were arrested. They're all facing drug trafficking charges.
