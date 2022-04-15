Waterloo Region awaits new police chief following Larkin announcement

As Police Chief Bryan Larkin prepares to retire from his position at Waterloo Region Police Service, the community is eager to find out who will be taking his spot.

Some residents in Uptown Waterloo say it's big shoes to fill, but they’re looking forward to see what’s next for WRPS.

“It’s a great opportunity for a disadvantaged person or a female to take over the role,” said resident Kevin Fitzgerald. “I think it’s time for a new energy.”

Bryan Larkin spent nearly eight years in the top spot, and 31 years in policing. He will be taking on the role of Deputy Commissioner in Specialized Policing Services with the RCMP.

The Mayor of North Dumfries, Sue Foxton, called the current policing system outdated.

“We have to be more realistic about what we can do these days," said Foxton. "We're using a 1950 model in the year 2022, and policing is evolving so much."

North Dumfries has never had a physical station, and Foxton said that means rural communities continue to suffer.

“It’s small rural communities that are being bypassed, because the demand is so strong in the cities, and I don’t blame them for that," said Foxton. "I understand that need, but we all have needs.”

Foxton hopes there’s a stronger police presence in the rural communities and suggested police offload some of their duties to bylaw.

“I think that is asking too much to try and create a superpower that is supposed to do everything,” said Foxton.

Foxton said her residents sometimes avoid calling police for help.

“People no longer want to bother calling the police," the North Dumfries mayor said. "So there were break-ins to cars on the street this week and we said did you call police and they said they’re not going to do anything."

Sandy Shantz, the mayor of Woolwich Towship, said Larkin’s departure is a great loss to the region.

“Policing in the rural areas has differences from urban policing," said Shantz. "Chief Larkin understood this and I hope the next police chief has an appreciation for the uniqueness of each area of the Region."

Larkin will work with the WRPS board on a transition date and an interim chief will be named ahead of his departure.