Retail stores, restaurants, fitness facilities, and many other businesses in Waterloo Region are getting ready to reopen in limited capacity when the area returns to red zone restrictions.

The stay-at-home order will be lifted for the majority of regions across Ontario on Tuesday, which has got plenty of business owners and customers excited.

"We are so excited to be able to open again," said Janice Maw, the manager at Tweedy and Hickory. "I have a customer coming on Tuesday first thing, and another one who's driving in from London later in the week."

She adds that being able to reopen, even at 50 per cent capacity and with plenty of safety protocol in place, helps level the playing field with big box stores.

"Hopefully this lockdown will be a thing of the past," said Maw.

Personal care services will also be allowed to reopen, but services that require removing a face covering will not be allowed.

12 Pedi N Nails co-owner Amanda Amaral says customers started booking appointments at the salon, which had just opened a week before the lockdown began.

Amaral cites maintaining an online presence as a resourced that helped keep business afloat, but is looking forward to providing in-person services.

"We've been anxiously awaiting this moment," she said. "A lot of customers are booking appointments with their significant other or with their family and friends because we've had the stay-at-home order and no one has been able to see anybody."

Meanwhile, restaurants like Silver Spoon in Cambridge will shift from only doing takeout and delivery to having 10 people dine indoors.

"You have to do what you have to do," said owner Orville Edwards. "It will help because 10 people come, then 10 people gone, then 10 people come, it's more help."

Gina Makrydakis, the co-owner of Three Kretans in Kitchener, recommends customers call restaurants ahead of time to reserve a table and pre-order meals if possible.

"It really helps businesses when people pre-order so they know how much to prep and they're not wasting anything, especially in these times," she said.

Even with reduced restrictions, officials are still asking residents to exercise caution when it comes to gathering limits.