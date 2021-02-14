With the current restrictions keeping the traditional Valentine's Day celebrations on lockdown, local businesses in Waterloo Region have got creative to help everyone feel the love.

According to the team at Charmed Flowers, they have seen a big boom in business this year, with people bundling up that special feeling one rose at a time.

“Especially during this time, love is just so important," said owner Hayley Zaharia. "Love between your significant other and you, or between your friends, and we're seeing a lot of orders just going to friends, mothers, or grandmas.”

The Culinary Studio offered a virtual cooking class, with over 200 people signed-up. The focus here is less about getting the recipe just right and more about creating an unforgettable experience with your loved ones.

“I think it's a feeling of accomplishment right, like we made this and we being the key word," said Kirstie Herbstreit, one of the chefs and the co-owner of The Culinary Studio. "My husband and I met in the restaurant industry so many years ago, if you can cook in the kitchen together, you can tackle a lot of things in life.”

Meanwhile, Rustico Kitchen and Bar has been packaging up the perfect night out for a date night in.

“I think everyone's had some tough weeks and we really appreciate the support," said Chef and co-owner Simon Mathias. "So we just want everyone to have maybe a little mental vacation and kind of remember what it's like to be here.”