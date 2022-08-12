Waterloo region candidates list sparse with registration deadline looming

The deadline for candidate registration is one week away, and still, several ridings in Waterloo region have wards with no candidates named.

Others would see candidates running unopposed.

As of Aug. 12, there are 15 seats where a candidate is set to run unopposed.

Three of those are for mayoral seats.

Candidate registration for the upcoming municipal election opened back on May 2nd and is set to close August 19.

"To be honest, I think it's a really difficult and thankless task in some ways to serve as a local councillor right now,” said Laura Pin, a political science assistant professor at Laurier University.

Outgoing Waterloo mayor Dave Jaworsky says it’s a rewarding career.

“You’re working to make your neighbourhood better, you’re working to make your town better,” he said.

He said he believes the lack of candidates could be a reflection of how the pandemic changed workflow perspectives.

“They found a new work-life balance, and I think people are just enjoying their lives more and I think they really want to do that. So in a sense, it’s a bit of poor timing for the election to be happening now because people are just getting out there in the sun and enjoying their lives,” said Jaworsky.

Former Regional councillor, Jane Mitchell agrees, adding that the pandemic has changed other perspectives too.

She said hostility against politicians right now is a factor some may be considering. She's heard from current local politicians who say they've received death threats.

“Which we didn't get years ago. I mean, yeah people would phone you up and maybe swear or do stuff, but nothing like this,” said Mitchell.

The job comes with a lot of stress, and the pay for the job hasn’t kept up.

Pin said the pay is usually somewhere between $30,000 and $40,000 dollars a year, so many councillors also have to work additional jobs.

Pin said a lack of names could be a sign the public is happy with the sole name already set for the ballot.

“Some people might be watching just to see whose going to run in a race before they throw their hat in the ring, said Pin. “So it’s not over yet.”