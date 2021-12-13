Waterloo Region confirms four cases of Omicron; 500 high-risk contacts from sports teams

Health officials say there are four confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Waterloo Region.

According to a news release on Monday afternoon, there are now nine sports teams with suspected or confirmed Omicron cases, along with additional high-risk contacts. This includes two sports teams identified by public health over the weekend. At a media briefing on Monday afternoon, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said most of the cases are from hockey teams, along with some baseball teams.

"The situation with Omicron in our region is evolving rapidly," Dr. Wang said.

There are more than 500 high-risk contacts associated with the teams and clusters, health officials said. According to Dr. Wang, some of those high-risk contacts are not Waterloo Region residents.

"In suspect Omicron clusters and outbreaks, we are seeing rapid and extensive spread among contacts," the news release said in part. "The large number of cases associated with these sports team clusters is further indication that Omicron is likely already spreading rapidly and extensively in our community, as it is doing elsewhere in Ontario."

While Dr. Wang wasn't able to confirm the ages of the four confirmed Omicron cases, she did say many of the cases associated with the cluster are between the ages of five and 11. There are also some that are children 12 and older, along with a wide age range from close contacts.

Dr. Wang said the teams have been travelling, but added it's not always clear where they may have been exposed to the virus.

Health officials said they're focusing contact efforts on high-risk situations, like outbreaks in schools and congregate care settings. They're also working with schools, workplaces and sports associations to provide information on isolating and testing.

Under provincial regulations for Omicron or suspected Omicron cases, self-isolation rules apply to vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

Local officials encourage businesses to allow their employees to work from home, whenever possible.

Schools and school boards have been asked to pause sports and extracurricular activities for the rest of the year.

Dr. Wang added that multiple school cohorts have been affected and dismissed due to this cluster of cases.

"In order to best protect our loved ones, help keep our schools and businesses open and help prevent our health-care system from being overwhelmed, I am asking all of us to rally together to reduce non-essential social contact with others, including sports contact, while we continue to increase our community's immunity against severe disease," Dr. Wang said.

She added there's early evidence that two COVID-19 vaccine doses aren't as effective against Omicron. Anyone who is eligible for a booster shot is encouraged to get it as soon as possible.

As of Monday, people 50 and older can get a third dose. That will expand to anyone 18 and older as of Jan. 4. Six months, or 168 days, needs to have passed since a second dose.

Dr. Wang said they're working closely with the province to monitor the Omicron situation, adding Ontario's top doctor may provide further guidance this week.