Waterloo Region COVID-19: 1 new death on Tuesday, four fewer in hospital

The Region of Waterloo reported the death of a man in his 30s related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

It’s the first new COVID-19-related death in the region in over a week.

Nineteen people with the disease are in local hospitals, that’s four fewer than Monday. Six of those patients are in the ICU.

The number of active outbreaks in high-risk settings is also down. Currently there are three outbreaks in congregate settings and one outbreak in a local hospital. There are no outbreaks in long-term care or retirement homes.

The region’s dashboard shows 431 active lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

To date, since the beginning of the pandemic, regional health officials have reported 41,233 lab-confirmed cases including 40,390 recoveries and 399 deaths.