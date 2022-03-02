Waterloo Region COVID-19: 2 deaths; 24 in hospital

Region of Waterloo Public Health reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday as hospitalizations dropped by six.

A regional spokesperson said the latest deaths were a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 70s.

There are currently 24 COVID-19-positive patients in hospital with Waterloo Region, including 11 in intensive care.

Another 62 lab-confirmed cases of the disease were added to the region’s total on Wednesday. To date, the area has reported 40,615 cases, 39,733 recoveries and 399 deaths. There are 475 active cases listed on the region’s COVID-19 dashboard.

There are nine active outbreaks in high-risk settings, including four in congregate settings, three in hospital and two in long-term care/retirement homes.

Across Ontario, there are 847 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 273 in intensive care. The province has reported fewer than 1,000 hospitalized patients for the past four days.

Another 27 people have died due to COVID-19. The Ministry of Health said one death was from Feb. 28, two from Feb. 27, and the remaining 24 deaths occurred before that.

To date, Ontario has reported 12,478 COVID-19-related deaths.

Another 1,959 lab-confirmed cases were reported Wednesday, for a total of 1,105,146 to date.

With files from CTV Toronto