Waterloo Region COVID-19: 2 new deaths, 13 fewer in hospital Monday

Waterloo Region is reporting the deaths of two more people with COVID-19 on Monday – a man in his 50s and a man in his 70s.

According to the latest dashboard update, 51 people with COVID-19 are currently in local hospitals – 13 fewer than on Friday. Thirteen of those patients are in ICU.

The number of active outbreaks in high risk settings fell by 10 over the weekend to 14. Five of those outbreaks are in long-term care or retirement homes, five are in hospitals and the remaining four are in congregate settings, a category which include shelters, group homes and correctional facilities.

One-hundred-forty-eight new lab-confirmed cases were reported on Monday, along with 226 new recoveries. The active case count sites at 767. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 40,127 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Waterloo Region, along with 38,944 recoveries and 391 deaths.

A total of 1,283,563 vaccine doses have been administered in the region. Of the eligible population five and up, 88.3 have received one dose, 84.6 per cent have two doses and 48.8 per cent also have a booster.

Ontario didn’t report any COVID-19 numbers on Monday, because of the Family Day holiday.