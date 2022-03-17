Waterloo Region COVID-19: 2 new deaths reported Thursday
The Region of Waterloo reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday.
One of the deaths was a man in his 80s, the other was a woman in her 70s.
There are 13 people with COVID-19 in local hospitals. This is one fewer than Thursday and the lowest number recorded since early December 2021. Five patients are in ICU.
There are five outbreaks in high risk settings. Three of those outbreaks are in congregate settings – a category that includes shelters, group homes and correctional facilities, one is in a hospital and one is in a long-term care or retirement home.
Seventy-three new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 were added to the region’s total on Thursday. To date the region has logged 41,348 lab-confirmed cases, including 40,483 recoveries and 401 deaths.
The region’s dashboard shows the number of active cases as 435.
Provincially, hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 in Ontario decreased to 644 on Thursday, while the number of patients in ICU dropped below 200 for the first time this year.
-
Truck gets stuck under overpass, closing section of Portage AvenueWinnipeg drivers are being warned by police to avoid the area of Portage Avenue and Empress Street.
-
B.C. COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations below 300 for first time since JanuaryThe number of COVID-19-positive patients in B.C. hospitals dropped below 300 on Thursday for the first time in months.
-
Amherstview, Ont. golfer recovering after deadly crash in TexasThe family of an Amherstview, Ont. student critically injured in a fiery crash in Texas says he is continuing to make progress, as members of the Kingston area golf community root for his recovery.
-
'I had never touched a power tool': Women shifting to careers in skilled tradesMore women are shifting to careers in skilled trades, thanks to help from Skills Ontario.
-
AHS wants the public to help develop the future of emergency careAlberta Health Services says it wants to hear from you about how it can improve a number of the issues facing the province's emergency care services.
-
Woman treated for life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Ottawa's east endEmergency crews responded to a crash on North River Road at Donald Street at 4:50 p.m. Thursday.
-
Commission seeks input on potential changes to B.C. electoral boundariesA series of public meetings on Vancouver Island next week will help British Columbia electoral officers determine if and where to redraw the province's electoral ridings.
-
TDSB dropping mask mandate after Ontario government declines request for extensionThe Toronto District School Board is moving ahead with lifting the masking mandate at its schools next week after the province declined its request for additional time to remove COVID-19 measures.
-
Sex offender who left Vancouver hospital wanted Canada-widePolice are searching for a convicted sex offender who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after leaving a Vancouver hospital in violation of a court order.