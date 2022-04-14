Waterloo region COVID-19: 47 in hospital, 3 new deaths reported this week

Health officials report 47 people with COVID-19 are in Waterloo region hospitals. That’s down seven from Wednesday, but still significantly higher than the numbers in the 10s and 20s reported throughout March.

Five patients are currently in ICU.

The region recorded three new COVID-19-related deaths in the past week, including two on Thursday. Information of the ages and genders of people who died was not immediately available.

The seven-day test positivity rate in Waterloo region sits at 20 per cent. Provincially, health officials report it’s about 18.1 per cent across Ontario.

There are 24 active outbreaks in high-risk settings in the region, four more than this time last week. Eleven of the current outbreaks are in congregate settings, a category that includes shelters, group homes and correctional facilities. Nine are in long-term care and retirement homes. Three are in hospitals.

The Region of Waterloo provides updated COVID-19 data daily Monday to Friday on this dashboard.

PROVINCIAL PICTURE

Provincially, COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to increase, although there are some indications new daily case counts are slowing.

Health officials noted at least 1,392 patients with COVID-19 were being treated in hospital, including 177 in intensive care on Thursday.

About 65 per cent of those ICU patients are being treated for the novel coronavirus while the remaining 35 per cent tested positive while being admitted for other ailments. The Region of Waterloo does not provide a similar breakdown of data.

While the number of patients in intensive care appears to be fluctuating, hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have steadily increased over the last five days. The last time hospitalizations were this high was on Feb. 15, when officials reported 1,550 people seeking treatment.

With files from CTV Toronto