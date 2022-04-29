Waterloo region COVID-19: 62 in hospital, 3 deaths reported this week

There are 62 people with COVID-19 in Waterloo region hospitals – that’s up six from this time last week.

Seven of those patients are in ICU.

Regional health officials reported the deaths of three more people related to COVID-19 this week, a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s. That brings the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic 410 people.

There are 20 outbreaks in high risk settings. Eleven of those outbreaks are in long-term care or retirement homes. According to the region’s dashboard, the largest is at Columbia Forest Long Term Care Home, where 73 cases have been reported since March 25.

There are also three outbreaks at local hospitals and nine outbreaks in congregate settings – a category that includes shelters, group homes and correctional facilities.

The seven-day average test positivity rate in the region is 18 per cent, down slightly from 19 per cent last week.

The Region of Waterloo provides updated COVID-19 data daily Monday to Friday on this dashboard.

PROVINCIAL PICTURE

Provincially, Ontario logged an additional 20 COVID-19 deaths on Friday as hospitalizations related to the disease rose slightly from the day before.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are 1,679 people in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19, an uptick from 1,661 a day earlier.

Of those patients, 209 are being treated in intensive care.

The majority of people in ICU—about 70 per cent—were admitted for COVID-19 while the remaining 30 per cent tested positive after being admitted for other ailments.