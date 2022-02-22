Waterloo Region COVID-19: 65 hospitalizations, 13 in ICU

The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 in Waterloo Region rose by 14 on Tuesday, now sitting at 65.

The region’s latest COVID-19 dashboard shows 13 people are in intensive care at local hospitals.

There were no new deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the region on Tuesday. The total number of deaths to date remains unchanged at 391.

Another 56 lab-confirmed cases of the disease were added on Tuesday, for a total of 40,183 so far, including 39,010 recoveries. There are 757 active cases listed in the region.

The dashboard shows 14 outbreaks in high-risk settings.

Across Ontario, there are 1,038 people with COVID-19 receiving hospital treatment, including 319 in ICUs.

Another 1,282 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ontario on Tuesday.

To date, the province has reported 1,090,101 lab-confirmed cases of the disease, including 1,057,829 recoveries and 12,288 deaths.

With files from CTV Toronto