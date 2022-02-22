Waterloo Region COVID-19: 65 hospitalizations, 13 in ICU
The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 in Waterloo Region rose by 14 on Tuesday, now sitting at 65.
The region’s latest COVID-19 dashboard shows 13 people are in intensive care at local hospitals.
There were no new deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the region on Tuesday. The total number of deaths to date remains unchanged at 391.
Another 56 lab-confirmed cases of the disease were added on Tuesday, for a total of 40,183 so far, including 39,010 recoveries. There are 757 active cases listed in the region.
The dashboard shows 14 outbreaks in high-risk settings.
Across Ontario, there are 1,038 people with COVID-19 receiving hospital treatment, including 319 in ICUs.
Another 1,282 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ontario on Tuesday.
To date, the province has reported 1,090,101 lab-confirmed cases of the disease, including 1,057,829 recoveries and 12,288 deaths.
With files from CTV Toronto
-
Ukrainian Manitobans brace for worst as Russian troops move into eastern UkraineUkrainian Manitobans are bracing for the worst after Russian troops were ordered into two rebel-held regions in eastern Ukraine.
-
St. Clair College 'Polar Plunge' gets participants out in the snowThe annual Polar Plunge at St. Clair College had a different look this year.
-
Heart Month: Many Canadians with heart disease don't even know itExperts say there are still a lot of Canadians out there living with hypertension who may not even they're living with heart disease.
-
Rising cost of groceries leads to changes in Canadian shopping habits: SurveyPrices at grocery stores have gone up in Canada, and it's a change that hasn't gone unnoticed.
-
Edmonton hospital hoping to cash in on charity cryptoThe Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation (GRHF) is adding cryptocurrency to its donations roster.
-
Teenager arrested after 2 injured in reported stabbing at Surrey, B.C., schoolA teenager has been arrested following a reported stabbing on the grounds of Surrey's Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary that left two people injured Tuesday afternoon.
-
60 assaults reported in a single weekend in Vancouver, many of which were stranger attacksPolice in Vancouver are investigating dozens of assaults reported in a single weekend in the city.
-
Air ambulance transports 18-year-old to hospital following Lake Louise incidentAn 18-year-old man was flown to Calgary following an incident at Lake Louise Ski Resort.
-
Windsor’s recreation and culture programming grows as province moves to next reopening phaseThe City of Windsor’s says its recreation and culture openings continue to grow as the province moves to the next phase of reopening.