Waterloo region COVID-19: Hospitalizations and test positivity rising

The number of people in Waterloo region hospitals with COVID-19 is rising, along with the test positivity rate and number of outbreaks in high-risk settings.

This comes as the head of the Ontario's Science Advisory Table says it is "very clear" that Ontario is now in the middle of a sixth wave of the pandemic.

There are 33 people with COVID-19 in Waterloo region hospitals, including four patients in ICU. A week ago, this number was 15.

The seven-day average test positivity rate in Waterloo region is also climbing and now sits at 19 per cent.

The region's dashboard shows 16 outbreaks in high-risk settings, that's up from eight a week ago.

Seven current outbreaks are in congregate settings, a category that includes shelters, group homes and correctional facilities. Eight outbreaks are in long-term care or retirements homes and one is in a local hospital.

The region reports one person with COVID-19 has died in the last week. The deceased was a man in his 40s.

To date, 402 COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the region.

Among Waterloo region residents five and up, 88.9 per cent have now received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 85.8 per cent have received two doses and 50.6 per cent have also had a booster.

The Region of Waterloo releases updated COVID-19 numbers daily, Monday through Friday on its COVID-19 dashboard.

Provincially, Ontario health officials are reporting 804 people in hospital with COVID-19 Friday, including 167 patients in intensive care.

Friday’s hospitalizations mark a slight decrease over the 807 reported on Thursday.

Wastewater data, provided by Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Table, appears to confirm a slight increase in infection. In nearly every region in the province, including the Region of Waterloo, the concentration of the disease in wastewaters has started to rise.