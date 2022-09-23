Waterloo region COVID-19: Hospitalizations up, 1 more death this week

Waterloo region public health officials report there are 15 more people with COVID-19 in local hospitals compared to a week ago.

According to Friday’s dashboard update, there are 50 people with COVID-19 in hospital in Waterloo Region. One of those patients is in ICU, down from four a week ago.

The number of outbreaks in high-risk settings has decreased by three from 16 to 13. Nine of those outbreaks are in long-term care or retirement homes, two are in hospitals and two are in congregates settings – a category that includes correctional facilities, group homes and shelters.

One new death is being reported this week. Public health officials said the deceased was a woman in her 90s.

"I would like to express my deep sympathy to the family of this individual," Dr. Hsui-Li Wang, Region of Waterloo medical officer of health said in a statement.