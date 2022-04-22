Waterloo region COVID-19: Man in 20s among 2 new deaths reported this week

Waterloo region health officials report there are 56 people with COVID-19 in local hospitals. That’s two fewer than yesterday but nine more than were recorded this time last week. Eight of those patients are in ICU.

The region reported two new COVID-19-related deaths in the past week – a man in his 20s and a woman in her 80s.

The seven-day average test positivity rate in the region is 19 per cent, down slightly from the 20 per cent last week.

The number of outbreaks in high-risk settings also fell on Friday and now sits at 15, that’s eight fewer than were reported on Thursday before the long weekend.

Of the current outbreaks, six are in congregate settings – a category that includes shelters, group homes and correctional facilities – another six are in long-term care/retirement homes, and three are in hospitals.

The Region of Waterloo provides updated COVID-19 data daily Monday to Friday on this dashboard.

Provincially, Ontario reported another 27 COVID-19 related deaths on Friday as ICU admissions continued to rise.

As of Friday, there are at least 1,591 patients in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19. This represents a decrease from the last two days; however the number of patients in intensive care continues to rise.

There are 214 people in ICU with COVID-19, up from 207 patients the day before.

Of those patients, about 61 per cent are being treated specifically for the disease.

With files from CTV Toronto