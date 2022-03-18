Waterloo Region COVID-19: No new deaths; 12 in hospital
There were no new deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Waterloo Region on Friday.
There are currently 12 COVID-19-positive patients in area hospitals, including five in ICUs.
According to Friday’s dashboard update, there were 83 new lab-confirmed cases of the disease added to the region’s total. To date, the region has reported 41,431 cases, 40,543 recoveries and 401 deaths.
There are 486 active cases listed on the dashboard.
Five active outbreaks are listed in high-risk settings.
Of the eligible population aged five and older, 89 per cent have received one dose and 85 per cent have received two doses. As for the population aged 12 and older, 55 per cent have received a booster shot.
There are 615 people with COVID-19 in hospitals across Ontario, including 193 in ICUs.
Another six COVID-19 deaths were added in Ontario on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 12,313.
Another 2,502 lab-confirmed cases of the disease were also reported on Friday.
With files from CTV Toronto
