Waterloo Region COVID-19: No new deaths reported Thursday, one more person in hospital

The Region of Waterloo reported no new COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday.

According to the region’s dashboard, 24 people with COVID-19 are in hospital – that’s one more than Wednesday. Hospitalization numbers continue to trend downward from the all-time peak of 144 patients recorded five weeks ago on Jan. 24, 2022.

There are eight outbreaks in high-risk settings. Three are in congregate settings, a category that includes shelters, group homes and correctional facilities. Another three are in hospitals and two are in long-term care/retirement homes.

Another 52 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were added to the region’s total on Wednesday.

To date the region has logged 40,668 lab-confirmed cases, including 39,799 recoveries and 399 deaths.

The region's dashboard showed 461 active cases on Thursday.

Since Monday 2,508 vaccine doses have been administered to Waterloo Region residents.

Currently 89 per cent of the eligible population five and up have received one dose, 85 per cent have received two doses and 54 per cent have also received a booster or third dose.

PROVINCIAL PICTURE

Ontario health officials are reporting 834 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday, marking the lowest count since December last year.

The last time the province reported fewer than 834 people in hospital with COVID-19 was on Dec. 29 when 726 people were receiving care.

The province also reported on Thursday that 267 of the 834 patients are receiving care at intensive care units across Ontario. The number of people in hospital and ICU with COVID-19 has been steadily decreasing for weeks now.