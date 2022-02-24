Waterloo Region COVID-19: No new deaths reported Thursday, seven fewer in hospital

Waterloo Region health officials reported no new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday and seven fewer hospitalizations than the day before.

In total, 43 people with COVID-19 are in local hospitals; 14 of those patients are in ICU.

The number of active outbreaks in high-risk settings fell by one to 15 on Thursday. One-third of those outbreaks are in hospitals, another third are in long-term care or retirement homes and the final third are in congregate settings – a category that includes shelters, group homes and correctional facilities.

Forty-seven new lab-confirmed cases were reported Thursday along with 81 new recoveries. Since the beginning of the pandemic a total of 40,299 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Waterloo Region, including 39,178 recoveries and 395 deaths.

Since Monday, an additional 2,171 vaccine doses have been administered to Waterloo Region residents. Currently 88.3 per cent of eligible residents five and up have received one does, 84.7 per cent have received two doses and 48.8 per cent have also received a booster.

Provincially, Ontario health officials are reporting a total of 1,066 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday and 41 more deaths due to the disease.

The number of people in hospital with the disease marks a decrease from the 1,106 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday. The number of people in ICU with COVID-19 also dropped on Thursday from 319 the day before to 302.

With files from CTV Toronto.