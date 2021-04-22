Waterloo Region COVID-19 testing numbers lower than Ontario average

New data shows that COVID-19 testing totals in Waterloo Region is lower than the provincial average, but the area’s top doctor says it’s not unexpected.

At a Wednesday night council meeting, Dr. Hsiu-Lig Wang said they were anticipating the testing numbers dipping over the last week.

“Most of the decrease in testing is normal due to the fact that we had very significant decreases in testing at long-term care and retirement homes,” she said. “Before that there was very broad based testing.”

Dr. Wang adds that the lower number is also in part due to high testing rates in the GTA and other larger cities in the province.

“Based off what we’re seeing I thought it was important to still encourage all residents, who should be getting a test, to get a test,” she said.

On Tuesday, the Region of Waterloo reported that they and their testing partners have performed a total of 451,589 COVID-19 tests.