Waterloo Region COVID-19 vaccines: Pre-registration now open for people aged 18+ in high-priority neighbourhoods
People aged 18 and over living in Waterloo Region’s high-priority neighbourhoods will be able to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.
The high-priority neighbourhoods are:
- Vanier/Rockway (Kitchener)
- Country Hills (Kitchener)
- Alpine/Laurentian (Kitchener)
- Victoria Hills/Cherry Hill (Kitchener)
- Shades Mills (Cambridge)
- Columbia/Lakeshore (Waterloo)
According to a news release, Waterloo Region public health officials say anyone who was born in 2003 and is turning 18 this year will be eligible to pre-register.
Officials are encouraging people to pre-register as soon as they are able to do so.
They say that opening up pre-registration to additional groups will help the Waterloo Region Vaccine Distribution Task Force prepare for the next group to be vaccinated.
Anyone who has already pre-registered and is waiting for a booking invitation will be contacted within 4-6 weeks as vaccines become available. Officials also note that residents will be invited to book an appointment in the order they were invited to pre-register.
The news release also states that the Task Force is working to increase access to vaccines in high-priority neighbourhoods through a variety of clinic options, including pop-up clinics.
Dates for these clinics will be announced at a later date.
For the next two weeks the province has announced it is allocating more vaccines to communities hardest hit by COVID-19 and is expanding the eligibility to those 18 and over in 114 postal codes.
The province has identified as the N2C postal code of Kitchener as a high-priority neighbourhood. Everyone 18 and over living in that area is now able to pre-register for a vaccine.
