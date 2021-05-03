Waterloo Region COVID-19 vaccines: Pre-registration now open for people aged 18+ in high-priority neighbourhoods

People aged 18 and over living in Waterloo Region’s high-priority neighbourhoods will be able to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.

The high-priority neighbourhoods are:

Vanier/Rockway (Kitchener)

Country Hills (Kitchener)

Alpine/Laurentian (Kitchener)

Victoria Hills/Cherry Hill (Kitchener)

Shades Mills (Cambridge)

Columbia/Lakeshore (Waterloo)

According to a news release, Waterloo Region public health officials say anyone who was born in 2003 and is turning 18 this year will be eligible to pre-register.

Officials are encouraging people to pre-register as soon as they are able to do so.

They say that opening up pre-registration to additional groups will help the Waterloo Region Vaccine Distribution Task Force prepare for the next group to be vaccinated.

Anyone who has already pre-registered and is waiting for a booking invitation will be contacted within 4-6 weeks as vaccines become available. Officials also note that residents will be invited to book an appointment in the order they were invited to pre-register.

The news release also states that the Task Force is working to increase access to vaccines in high-priority neighbourhoods through a variety of clinic options, including pop-up clinics.

Dates for these clinics will be announced at a later date.

For the next two weeks the province has announced it is allocating more vaccines to communities hardest hit by COVID-19 and is expanding the eligibility to those 18 and over in 114 postal codes.

The province has identified as the N2C postal code of Kitchener as a high-priority neighbourhood. Everyone 18 and over living in that area is now able to pre-register for a vaccine.

��18+ who live in N2C — and additional neighbourhoods also identified as high priority in @RegionWaterloo — can now pre-register.

➡️Map of high-priority neighbourhoods: https://t.co/VJ7q7ubpMf

➡️Pre-register to be contacted when vaccine is available: https://t.co/YwJmuEtvHY https://t.co/HVzuEqZ3qa