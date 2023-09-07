Waterloo Region cyclist wins gold in points race at Cycling World Championships

A Waterloo Region teen is back from Cali, Colombia after winning gold in the points race at the UCI Junior Track Cycling World Championships in August.

Ethan Powell, 18, said he’s still in shock.

“It was unbelievable to win and something that I would have never expected,” Powell told CTV.

His coach from the KW Cycling Academy said he was also at a loss for words.

“Over the moon and into the stars,” Coach Rob Good said.

The track in Colombia was similar to the indoor velodrome he trains at in Milton.

Powell finished his championship race with 53 points.

“So he beat the top 24 riders in the world in that particular event, the points race,” Good said.

Cycling on a track comes with its own challenges.

“You need to have bike handling skills and technical ability, but it doesn't matter as much – you just need to have the raw strength,” Powell said.

BORN TO RIDE

Powell said he fell in love with cycling when he was around 5 years old.

“The adrenaline, the speed,” said Powell. “It's just it's so fun.”

He joined the local cycling group in 2019. His coach said his talent was undeniable from the start.

“His leg speed is fantastic. His power is unbelievable. And that was just a raw kid off the street – with no background in cycling whatsoever,” Good explained.

OUTDOOR RACER

Powell also races outdoors.

In June he won gold in the Canadian Junior Road Championships in Edmonton.

He also competed in an outdoor road race in Glasgow, Scotland this summer.

“So they closed a bunch of the downtown streets and, you know, 150 guys all racing and tight corners. It makes for a good show,” he said.

As for what’s next? Powell has some ideas in mind.

“My main focus right now is getting on pro road team over in Europe to continue racing the road for the next few years,” Powell said.

He added that the Olympics would be another long-term goal, but for now he’s keeping his eyes on the road -- or track -- in front of him.