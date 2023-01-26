Waterloo region digging out after a messy winter storm

Residents in Waterloo region continue to dig out after Wednesday’s winter storm.

According to Environment Canada, around 18 centimetres fell in Kitchener, with close to 20 centimetres in northwestern areas of Waterloo and Wellington.

The snowfall caused hazardous road conditions on Wednesday.

Waterloo regional police reports there were 67 crashes from 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Police said six of those crashes caused injury.

ROADWAY CLEAN-UP

Snow events were declared in each of the Tri-Cities on Wednesday, banning parking on city streets while crews worked to clear the mess.

As of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Kitchener was set to lift its snow event at 8 p.m, while snow events in Waterloo and Cambridge were expected to end at midnight.

CTV News reached out to both the cities of Kitchener and Waterloo, as well as the Region of Waterloo for comment on snow removal efforts, but interviews were not granted.

“City crews were kept busy clearing and re-clearing main and arterial roads as the snow continued," a spokesperson for the City of Waterloo said in an emailed statement. "Once the snow stopped falling, they were able to make their way into neighbourhoods to begin clearing residential roads. The street parking ban remains in effect until midnight tonight, when we expect crews to have completed their routes.”

RESIDENTS DIG OUT

Some residents who spoke to CTV News said they didn’t mind the winter wallop.

“We can’t complain. Getting our first big snowfall at the end of January, there’s only eight more weeks left in winter, so it’s all good,” said area resident Shirley Fraser.

Another resident said snow can be fun.

“I have granddaughters that I’m going to watch this afternoon and I know they’re going to be out in it making snow angels and snowmen so you got to look at snow through the eyes of a kid, right? Then you can enjoy it,” said Linda Johnston.

Temperatures are set to drop over the coming days so the snow is expected to stick to the ground instead of just melt away.

"[It] wasn't too bad, typical end of January weather," said Kitchener resident Jamie Carey. "I'm sure more is going to come in February."