Waterloo Region embraces festive spirit with Christkindl Market and Hanukkah preparations

As the holiday season approaches, downtown Kitchener is abuzz with festive preparations.

The city is set to host its annual Christkindl Market beginning Dec. 7.

This year, the market is set to include city hall, Carl Zehr Square, and various locations along King Street.

Visitors to the market can expect a variety of activities including a virtual scavenger hunt, a life-size candy land and a holiday train.

In addition to the Christmas festivities, Waterloo Region is also gearing up to celebrate Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights.

A Menorah lighting ceremony is scheduled to take place outside Cambridge city hall on Dec. 13, with a separate celebration being held at Kitchener city hall on the following day, Dec. 14.

Organizers of these events have extended an invitation to all members of the public.