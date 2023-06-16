Waterloo region events to check out this summer

Looking for something fun to do this summer?

Here are some of the activities in and around Waterloo region to mark on your calendar.

KITCHENER

June 24 – June 25

K-W Multicultural Festival

The festival returns to Kitchener’s Victoria Park with food, music and dance from around the world. Event runs from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

July 1

Canada Day Party

Performances from country music artists Steven Lee Olsen, Robyn Ottolini and Riegling. There will also be fireworks to ring in our country’s birthday.

July 7

Cruising on King

Classic car show featuring some sweet rides on King Street in downtown Kitchener.

July 8

KW Punk Rock Slobberknocker

The Kitchener-Waterloo Punk Rock Flea Market returns with an outdoor event at 125 King Street West (The Hub and Bobby O’Briens) from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be over 25 vendors and multiple musical acts. The first-ever Slobberknocker will take place from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Elements Night Club, as part of a partnership with Off The Ropes Studio. A full-size wrestling ring will be set up in the audience pit, and four bands will take the stage for this all-ages event. More details here.

July 15

Downtown Kitchener Ribfest and Craft Beer Show

Enjoy mouth-watering ribs and chicken, plus Ontario craft beer at this annual BBQ event. There will also be live entertainment and a Kids Fun Zone in Victoria Park. Saturday runs from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday runs 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

July 20-24

Band Camp

Bandology is organizing another Band Camp in Kitchener-Waterloo. This year’s event will take place at the Bluevale Collegiate Institute in Waterloo. Kids in grades 2 through 12 can work on their musical skills while making new friends. More details here.

July 22

Wayback Festival

Kim Mitchell and Sass Jordan are set to perform.

Aug. 12 – Aug. 13

Kitchener Blues Festival

This annual event runs from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. More details here.

WATERLOO

June 29, July 13, July 27, Aug. 10, Aug. 24

Outdoor movie nights at Waterloo Park

Bring a blanket, chair or just sit on the grass and enjoy a free movie night. Shows start once the sun sets on the west side of the park. Movies include Moana and Toy Story.

July 1

Community Picnic in Waterloo Park

Performances by local artists, plus food trucks, games and more. Event begins at 4 p.m. with a drone show at 10 p.m.

July 5 and Aug. 2

Community campfires

Bring a blanket and gather around a campfire on the first Wednesday of each month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be live music, games and more. Locations to be announced. Campfires will also take place at Waterloo Public Square on the second Wednesday of each month from May to August.

July 28, Aug. 25

Art Markets

Artists, crafters and makers from across the region will set up at Waterloo Public Square from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will also be games and live music from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Aug. 12

Day of Play

Event will be held at the Waterloo Park Promenade, near the animal pen, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be activities, games, adventures and more. This free event is for all ages.

CAMBRIDGE

July 1

Canada Day celebration

The day will begin with a parade on King Street (from Bishop to Eagle Street) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Then head over to Riverside Park in Preston for midway rides, food trucks, vendors, a children’s area, beer garden and live entertainment. The party ends with fireworks.

July 8

Hespeler Village Music Festival

This annual event will be held at Forbes Park from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

July 9, July 16, July 23, July 30, Aug. 6, Aug. 13, Aug. 20

Concerts in the Park

Local artists will be performing at parks across the city starting at 7 p.m. More details here.

July 14 and July 15

Cambridge Scottish Festival & Highland Games

This popular community event kicks off Friday, running from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., with a Celtic concert, beer tent and music. On Saturday, there will be heavy weight, pipe bandandhighland dance competitions, plus achildren’s area, merchants, a beer tent, food and live music. Saturday’s event runsfrom 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Aug. 11 – Aug. 13

Cambridge Ribfest andCraft Beer Show

Grab lots of napkins! Ribfest is back with lots of finger-licking food and craft beer, live entertainment, and a kids fun zone in Riverside Park. Runs from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

GUELPH

June 24

Art on the Street

This event returns to Quebec Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free event showcases established and emerging artists, with everything from ceramics, jewelry, acrylic paintings, photography, textiles and more. There will also be something for the little ones, with a Children’s Art Factory in Iode Park (opposite the Main Library), as well as a Mini Makers Market with creative kids selling their wares from little lemonade stands.

July 17 – 21

Band Camp

Bandology hosting a Band Camp in Guelph. Kids in grades 2 through 12 can work on their musical skills while making new friends. The location will be announced at a future date. More details here.

STRATFORD

Until Oct. 31

Savour and Sip Trail

The city describes this as a self-guided al fresco dining experience. Foodies can experience the Stratford dining scene though picnics and DIY charcuterie boards. More details here.

July 20 – Aug. 13

Stratford Summer Music

Musical performances from local, provincial, national and international artists. Free shows at the floating MusicBarge stage on the Avon River.

Aug. 3 – Aug. 6

SpringWorks Puppet Works

Puppets wander through the downtown core on stilts, with jugglers and music. More details here.

BRANTFORD

July 10 – Sept. 1

Thursday Night Movies in the Square

Films will be shown at dusk in Harmony Square. Some of the screenings will include: Turning Red, Spiderman: No Way Home and Minions: The Rise of Gru.

July 10 – Sept. 1

Roller Skate in Harmony Square

Mondays and Wednesdays with a live DJ to entertain. Pre-register or drop-in for 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. or 8:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. Roller skate rentals available for $10.

Aug. 9 – Aug. 11

2023 Ontario 55+ Summer Games

The 19th annual event will feature more than a thousand participants over the age of 55. Athletes will be competing in 19 different sports. Fun fact: This event got its start in Kitchener in 1986, and was then known as ‘Activefest.’ More details here.

Aug. 19

HipFest

Musical tributes to the Tragically Hip at Harmony Square from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WOODSTOCK

Aug. 18 – Aug. 19

Cowapolooza

Sam Roberts Band will be the headliner at Cowapolooza. The two-day festival will take place at Southside Park. On Friday, there will be a classic car show as well musical performances by the Tavares Jazz Band, Blue Suede and tribute artist Elton Rohn. Saturday is a family-friendly affair with activities for kids, food and a marketplace. Admission is free.