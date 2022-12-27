Waterloo Region Grassroots Response looks for additional families to host Ukrainian refugees

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to send refugees searching for safety and more are expected to arrive in Waterloo region over the coming months. But finding a place to stay is now becoming more challenging.

There are more than 90 families in Waterloo region hosting Ukrainian refugees but more are needed as another seven families are expected to arrive in the region early in the new year.

Lori Woolner still remembers the day in June when she took a leap of faith to welcome a Ukrainian refugee seeking a home.

“Maybe I couldn’t host a family but I could host a person so I decided to host a single female and it was the perfect fit for our family,” said Woolner.

Yulliia was that person. She stayed with Woolner and her family for five months before finding her own apartment.

“It obviously feels good to be able to help somebody when you’re in the position to help.”

In recent months, there have been fewer people like Woolner opening their doors. Waterloo Region Grassroots Response, a group formed to help resettle refugees, says the increase in the cost of living may be partly behind the decrease in the number of host families.

“There’s a such a variety of people that want to support these Ukrainian families, however, they might not financially be able to feel comfortable having people in their house and saying ‘I don’t feel comfortable not providing them with food,’” said organizer Stephanie Goertz.

The organization is currently working with approximately 95 families but with more Ukrainian refugees on the way, Goertz says more hosts are needed.

“We’re just looking for people who have an extra spare bedroom, an extra basement apartment. Maybe a unit sitting idle, maybe a senior that’s no longer feeling comfortable living by themselves so they can have someone be very helpful to them,” she said.

For the Woolners, welcoming a stranger into their home was the last thing they were expecting to do this year but say it’s the best decision they’ve made.

“[My son] now has a new aunt who he loves and he goes to visit at her new apartment,” said Woolner. “They had such a special bond.”

Waterloo Region Grassroots Response is working to setup the Hillside Residence in Maryhill which will be a 13 bedroom place for refugees to call home as of Jan. 1.

The group received a $32,000 grant to help support its work but says the funding is running out and it's now looking for additional funds to continue its mission of helping refugees resettle.