Waterloo Region group joins many across Canada calling for end to war in Yemen

A group in Waterloo Region was one of many across Canada on Saturday calling for an end to the war in Yemen on its seven-year anniversary.

Members of the Canadian Voices of Women for Peace held demonstrations across Canada and in Waterloo protesting the country's sale of arms to Saudi Arabia.

"From Victoria to Halifax, we are out on the streets calling for an end to the war in Yemen," said Tamara Lorincz, a member of the Canadian Voices group. "We send billions of dollars' worth of weapons to the kingdom and these weapons are being used against the people of Yemen."

An annual report last year showed Saudi Arabia was the largest non-U.S. destination of Canadian military exports in 2020, accounting for $1.31 billion in sales.

"It's enough war," said Yemeni Mohammad Albaiti. "People are dying."

Albaiti grew up in Eastern Yemen, but hasn't returned to his home country in almost seven years.

"It's not just our families, people there are suffering," said Albaiti. "Poor people are everywhere, people don't find anything to eat."

As tensions between the emirates and Saudi government intensify, he fears the civilian crisis will get worse.

"This conflict lingers on," said Ann Fitz-Gerald, the director at the Balsillie School of International Affairs. "It's the worst humanitarian disaster on earth at the moment."

The professor tells CTV News that Canada's arms deal with the Middle East is under so much scrutiny because of the civilian crisis the people of Yemen are currently facing.

She notes that even if Canada decided to stop exporting weapons to the Middle East, it wouldn't make much of a difference.

"These arms can be sourced from elsewhere, particularly our good allies to the south of the U.S., the U.S., and others," said Fitz-Gerald.

A glimmer of hope emerged during the weekend as rebels in Yemen suspended their missile and drone strikes as well as ground offensive.

They say if the Saudi-led coalition stops its air strikes, it could lead to peace.

"The time is now," said Lorincz. "Yemen can't wait. We need to end the war in that country."