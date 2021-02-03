Schools in Waterloo Region and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph could welcome students back to the classroom next week, sources confirmed to CTV News Toronto on Wednesday.

Minister of Education Stephen Lecce will announce a final decision on Thursday at 4 p.m. The sources told CTV that the government is considering allowing a return to in-person learning at all schools except those in Toronto and Peel Region.

Lecce’s announcement will be streamed live on CTVNewsKitchener.ca.

During a public health briefing last week, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said case counts in Waterloo Region are moving in the right direction.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph's top doctor said the earliest possible return to class would technically be Feb. 10, since that marks the end of the emergency orders.

Medical officers of health do have the authority to keep schools closed. Provincial officials said Monday that Brant County’s public health unit wasn't prepared to allow students to go back to class, despite low case counts in that region.

Waterloo Region's public and Catholic school boards said they will provide a comment following the province's announcement.