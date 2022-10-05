Waterloo region home sales down 25 cent from last year
The number of homes sold in Waterloo region last month is down 25 per cent from September of last year, the Waterloo Region Association of Realtors reports.
Townhouse sales saw the steepest drop, down 39 per cent from this time last year. Detached home sales decreased by 19 per cent.
“Home sales continue to decline in the wake of yet another interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada last month,” Megan Bell, president of WRAR said in a media release.
The average sale price in Waterloo region across all property types was $752,421 last month. That’s down $262,090 from February’s all-time peak, when the average sale price for all residential properties in the region cracked $1 million, but up $955 from August. The modest bump – albeit only 0.1 per cent – marks the first month-over-month increase since prices began to tumble in March.
Bell said although home sales were down in September, the market appears to be becoming more balanced.
“Buyers now have more inventory to choose from, yet sellers can still expect their properties to sell within a reasonable timeframe,” she said. “We’re also observing that sale prices are shifting closer to the asking price.”
-
Jury hears of commotion following crashOn Tuesday, a London, Ont. jury heard from police officers who rushed to the crash site after Beulah Peters, 24, of Munsee-Delaware First Nation was struck by a pick-up truck in the early morning hours of Dec. 2, 2018.
-
Region of Waterloo warns about over-salting this winterThe Region of Waterloo is reminding business owners to start winterizing their property while avoiding over-salting surfaces.
-
North Bay crowds energize Grand Slam of CurlingAnother major curling event is taking place in North Bay this week. The Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling is on until Sunday, featuring some of Canada's best curlers competing and staying in North Bay.
-
The great pumpkin: Lloydminster man grows 2,500-pound pumpkinA Lloydminster man has set a record for the largest pumpkin ever grown in Canada.
-
Candidates for Saanich mayor to face off in live debateThe two candidates for mayor of Saanich, B.C., will face each other Thursday morning in a live debate hosted by radio station CFAX 1070 and CTV News Vancouver Island.
-
'We're completely bleeding money': Fall River daycare latest casualty of growing crisisAfter struggling financially for months, the owners of a Fall River childcare centre says the end is near: the doors will close next month.
-
Victim in Warman homicide was fatally strangled, trial hearsThe chief forensic pathologist for the Saskatchewan coroners service took to the stand in Saskatoon on Wednesday for the trial of Ranbir Dhull.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs hit the ice in Muskoka to the delight of fansThe Toronto Maple Leafs are sharpening their skills in cottage country with one week to go before the start of a new season.
-
Riders' Shaq Cooper to start at running back ahead of Ti-Cats matchupThe Saskatchewan Roughriders will start Shaq Cooper at running back on Friday’s matchup against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.