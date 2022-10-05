Waterloo region home sales down 25 cent from last year

The number of homes sold in Waterloo region last month is down 25 per cent from September of last year, the Waterloo Region Association of Realtors reports.

Townhouse sales saw the steepest drop, down 39 per cent from this time last year. Detached home sales decreased by 19 per cent.

“Home sales continue to decline in the wake of yet another interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada last month,” Megan Bell, president of WRAR said in a media release.

The average sale price in Waterloo region across all property types was $752,421 last month. That’s down $262,090 from February’s all-time peak, when the average sale price for all residential properties in the region cracked $1 million, but up $955 from August. The modest bump – albeit only 0.1 per cent – marks the first month-over-month increase since prices began to tumble in March.

Bell said although home sales were down in September, the market appears to be becoming more balanced.

“Buyers now have more inventory to choose from, yet sellers can still expect their properties to sell within a reasonable timeframe,” she said. “We’re also observing that sale prices are shifting closer to the asking price.”