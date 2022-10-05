Waterloo region home sales down 25 per cent from last year
The number of homes sold in Waterloo region last month is down 25 per cent from September of 2021, the Waterloo Region Association of Realtors reports.
Townhouse sales saw the steepest drop, down 39 per cent from this time last year. Detached home sales decreased by 19 per cent.
“Home sales continue to decline in the wake of yet another interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada last month,” Megan Bell, president of WRAR said in a media release.
The average sale price in Waterloo region across all property types was $752,421 last month. That’s down $262,090 from February’s all-time peak, when the average sale price for all residential properties in the region cracked $1 million, but up $955 from August. The modest bump – albeit only 0.1 per cent – marks the first month-over-month increase since prices began to tumble in March.
Bell said although home sales were down in September, the market appears to be becoming more balanced.
“Buyers now have more inventory to choose from, yet sellers can still expect their properties to sell within a reasonable timeframe,” she said. “We’re also observing that sale prices are shifting closer to the asking price.”
-
Sault YMCA, library team up to stimulate your body and mindA trial of the YMCA's gym, weight room and pool is only a library card away for those in the Sault.
-
'It's a celebration': Powwow held at Lethbridge elementary schoolThe field of Children of St. Martha School was filled with drumming, singing and dancing on Wednesday because, for the first time since 2019, the Holy Spirit School Division held a powwow.
-
Housing and public safety among top concerns in Victoria mayoral candidates debateVictorians lined up outside city hall on Wednesday to cast an advance vote for the next leader of the city. Across the street, those vying to be the next mayor squared off in a live debate hosted by Victoria radio station CFAX 1070.
-
New research out of Western sheds light on consequences of cannabis exposure in uteroWhile research into the effects of cannabis use and pregnancy is still in its infancy, a team of researchers at London, Ont.’s Western University are exploring how exposure to cannabis during pregnancy can affect the developing brain of a fetus.
-
More than 1,000 jobs, millions in funding added to Alberta aviation industryThe Alberta government is pledging more than $73 million toward the province's aviation and aerospace industry – a move it says will foster growth and make Calgary a hub for travel.
-
Edmonton man charged after drug bust in Grande Prairie, Alta.A 25-year-old man is facing seven charges after RCMP say he was caught trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl in Grande Prairie.
-
This is the most popular vehicle stolen by thieves as auto thefts skyrocket in OttawaOttawa police are reporting a sharp rise in the number of vehicles stolen in Ottawa this year, with newer model Honda CRV's topping the list of targets for thieves.
-
Reports of online 'sexual extortions' on the rise in North Vancouver, RMCP sayNorth Vancouver RCMP have issued a public warning after receiving an increase in reports of "sexual extortions" involving social media.
-
Vancouver beach becomes makeshift campground amid affordability and housing crisisUpwards of 50 campers and trailers were parked in Vancouver's Spanish Banks Beach Park overnight.