Waterloo Region Home Share program looks to address affordable housing shortage in non-traditional way

With affordable housing in short supply, the Waterloo Region Home Share program is looking to fill the gaps in a unique way.

It's tapping into existing housing stock by pairing people who have extra space in their homes with people who don't have a space of their own.

Christine McNeil lived in her Kitchener apartment with her husband for over a decade. But he passed away recently.

"I know he wouldn't want me to be alone," said McNeil.

Once her husband died, she said her home felt empty. She was left to cover the costs of her apartment and had no one by her side until she signed up for the program, which is run by Community Justice Initiatives of Waterloo Region.

"I think part of it was financial, but [mostly] being alone," she said through tears.

Looking to fill the newfound void in her apartment, McNeil signed up as a 'home provider.'

"What we do is we match 'home seekers.' So those are folks that are looking for a safe affordable place to live with home providers. So the home providers are people that have extra space in their home in Waterloo Region and are open to sharing it," said Alison Harris, Waterloo Region Home Share coordinator.

Harris says for people sharing affordable rental spaces, they're paying amounts between $500 and $800 each month, per person. She says the program has matched six or seven pairs so far.

After an extensive vetting process, which includes references and police checks, home seekers and home providers finally meet. Both sides detail their deal-breakers and outline what their day-to-day looks like.

"And then it's really up to them to see at that point if they can envision living with each other," said Harris.

It took nearly a year for McNeil to find her match and have her move in.

"But I believe I found a permanent lifelong friend," said McNeil.

For privacy reasons, the woman who now lives with McNeil does not wish to be identified. But she did share with CTV News how much this program means to her.

“From the first day I moved in, I felt welcomed and quickly was made to feel that this was home,” she said in an email, noting as a senior on a fixed income, most rents are far above her budget.

She struggled to find a place before being referred to the home share program.

“I realized that seniors were ending up in shelters faced with the same situation of not being able to afford an apartment… Working full-time for decades I did not expect to be faced with such stress in my so called ‘Golden Years,’” she said. “I am truly thankful to Alison from the Waterloo Region Home Share Program and the diligent process and questions she asked us both to ensure both of us could be compatible as roommates.”

McNeil and her new roommate have really hit it off since moving in. They not only share the cost of rent, they share cooking responsibilities too.

"I work a little bit at nighttime and when I get home she always saves me something," said McNeil.

Their dogs even share names.

"Two Bellas!" McNeil said.

The program offers free supports to participants, which includes conflict coaching and mediations.

Participants also get help drafting a living agreement, although the relationship is a much more personal connection compared to that of landlords and tenants.

While McNeil is thankful to be splitting some expenses, what she's most thankful for is the bond she's gained as she continues to deal with loss.

"I hope it gets easier in time. But at least I know I have somebody with me for this long-term."

To learn more about the program or to get involved, you can email Alison Harris at alisonh@cjiwr.com or call 226-201-3360.