Waterloo Region logs 13 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Health officials in Waterloo Region recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, most of which are among young people and youth.

Of the new infections, five are among youth 10 to 19, one is in a child nine or younger and three are among people in their 20s.

The latest cases bring Waterloo Region's total caseload to 19,722, including 19,244 resolved infections, 176 active cases and 300 deaths.

The region's cumulative cases only rose by 11 in Monday's update due to a data cleanup.

Hospitalizations decreased by two in the past 24 hours, down to seven. There are currently four people receiving treatment in area intensive care units.

Across Waterloo Region, there are six active COVID-19 outbreaks, unchanged from the previous day.

Another 14 COVID-19 infections were confirmed as the Delta variant on Monday.

The breakdown of Waterloo Region's 6,432 variant of concern cases is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

2,925 are the Delta variant

261 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Province-wide, 511 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Monday – the second day in a row with daily cases below 600.

Ontario's seven-day average of daily infections now sits around 586, down from 621 last Monday.

With files from CTV Toronto.