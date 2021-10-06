Waterloo Region logs 27 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Waterloo Region recorded 27 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The region has now confirmed 19,762 cases since the pandemic began, including 19,321 resolved infections, 138 active cases and 300 deaths.

Of the new cases, 26 are linked to the past day and one is from a previous reporting period. Five of the latest infections are among children nine or younger and five are among youth 10 to 19.

Hospitalizations remain unchanged in the past 24 hours, still sitting at four. There are currently four people receiving treatment in area intensive care units.

No new outbreaks were declared in Wednesday's update. Six COVID-19 outbreaks are considered active in Waterloo Region.

Another nine cases were confirmed as the Delta variant on Wednesday.

The breakdown of Waterloo Region's 6,461 variant of concern cases is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

2,954 are the Delta variant

261 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Health partners across the region have now administered 868,343 COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 848 jabs put into arms on Tuesday.

More than 84.7 per cent of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated and 89.56 per cent have received at least one dose. Among Waterloo Region's entire population, 72.94 per cent are fully vaccinated and 77.12 per cent have received at least one dose.

Province-wide, Ontario recorded 476 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Of the new infections, 335 involved people who are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and the remaining 141 were among fully vaccinated people.

Ontario has now confirmed 589,517 COVID-19 cases and 9,771 deaths since the pandemic began.

With files from CTV Toronto.