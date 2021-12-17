Waterloo Region logs 88 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new outbreaks

Region of Waterloo Public Health confirmed 88 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as Omicron infections reached double-digits.

Of the latest infections, 13 have been identified as variants of concern. Nine are connected to the Delta strain and four are tied to the Omicron variant.

A total of 13 infections have been linked to Omicron in the region.

Waterloo Region has logged 21,843 total cases since the pandemic began, including 20,928 resolved infections, 598 active cases and 312 deaths.

There are currently 17 people receiving care for COVID-19 in area hospitals, five more than on Thursday. There are five people in area ICUs.

Friday's update shows two new active outbreaks, bringing the region's total to 23.

Three outbreaks were added to the dashboard in the past 24 hours, with five cases linked to the Waterloo Minor Hockey Association.

On Friday, the Kitchener and Centre Wellington Minor Hockey Associations announced a pause in hockey activities to ensure the safety of players, coaches and staff. The Minor Hockey Alliance of Ontario announced a pause to external play starting Dec. 17, which includes AAA, AA, MD league and exhibition games in both Waterloo and Cambridge Minor Hockey Associations.

More information on minor hockey pauses and scheduling can be found here.

The region's variant breakdown is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

3,942 are the Delta variant

13 are the Omicron variant

262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Testing partners have performed 669,551 COVID-19 tests as of Friday.

The region's positivity rate is at 5.5 per cent, up from 4.8 per cent earlier this week. The reproductive rate is at 1.5, slightly higher than the rate of 1.3 recorded on Tuesday.

In total, 978,050 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Waterloo Region.

Of the eligible population aged five and older, 79.81 per cent is fully vaccinated and 84.98 has gotten one dose.

The regional dashboard shows 75.60 per cent of the entire population is fully immunized while 80.47 per cent has received one dose.

Health officials in Ontario reported 3,124 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, its highest single-day case count since May 9.

Of the latest infections, the Ministry of Health said 2,120 are among the fully vaccinated, 874 are in people who are either unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated and 130 cases are in those with unknown vaccination status.

The rolling seven-day average sits at 1,914, up from 1,005 in previous week.

Ontario has recorded 642,465 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, including 616,566 resolved infections and 10,107 deaths.