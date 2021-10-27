Waterloo Region logs one COVID-19 death, nine new cases on Wednesday

Health officials in Waterloo Region recorded one COVID-19-related death and nine new cases on Wednesday.

The latest death - a woman in her 40s - brings the region's total death toll to 303.

Waterloo Region has now confirmed 20,037 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, including 19,636 resolved infections and 96 active cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by one in Wednesday's update, down to 11. Intensive care unit admissions also dipped by one, down to two.

The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in the region remains unchanged from Tuesday, still sitting at four.

On Tuesday, an outbreak was declared at Junior's Sportsbar & Grill in Cambridge, with patrons considered at high-risk for exposure. Six cases have been linked to the outbreak as of Wednesday's update.

Another 13 infections were confirmed as variant of concern cases on Wednesday.

The breakdown of Waterloo Region's 6,702 variant cases is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

3,194 are the Delta variant

262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

The region has now administered 892,619 COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 723 jabs put into arms on Tuesday.

More than 87.27 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated and 90.81 per cent of residents 12 and older have received at least one dose.

Among the region's entire population, 75.15 per cent are fully vaccinated and 78.20 have received at least one dose.

Province-wide, 321 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths were reported on Wednesday.

Ontario has now logged 598,431 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

With files from CTV Toronto.