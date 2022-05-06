Waterloo region man charged with making child pornography

A 47-year-old man has been charged with multiple child pornography related offenses after an investigation by Waterloo regional police.

In a media release, police said the investigation began in February after they received a report from the National Child Exploitation Unit.

On April 21, a search warrant was executed at a Kitchener home.

Two weeks later, on May 5, a 47-year-old man was arrested.

He now faces multiple charges: