Waterloo region man charged with making child pornography

A 47-year-old man has been charged with multiple child pornography related offenses after an investigation by Waterloo regional police.

In a media release, police said the investigation began in February after they received a report from the National Child Exploitation Unit.

On April 21, a search warrant was executed at a Kitchener home.

Two weeks later, on May 5, a 47-year-old man was arrested.

He now faces multiple charges:

  • Two counts of possession of child pornography
  • Making child pornography available
  • Two counts of making child pornography
  • Luring a child under 18 years old
  • Invitation to sexual touching.
