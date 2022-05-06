Waterloo region man charged with making child pornography
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Alison Sandstrom
A 47-year-old man has been charged with multiple child pornography related offenses after an investigation by Waterloo regional police.
In a media release, police said the investigation began in February after they received a report from the National Child Exploitation Unit.
On April 21, a search warrant was executed at a Kitchener home.
Two weeks later, on May 5, a 47-year-old man was arrested.
He now faces multiple charges:
- Two counts of possession of child pornography
- Making child pornography available
- Two counts of making child pornography
- Luring a child under 18 years old
- Invitation to sexual touching.
-
Fire in North Point Douglas leaves 11 people displacedA fire on Sunday in Winnipeg’s North Point Douglas neighbourhood has left 11 people displaced.
-
‘No, you are not seeing things’: Passenger spotted riding on back of truckOPP West Region shared video on Twitter Sunday of a bizarre situation involving a truck and a stowaway passenger.
-
Fatal stabbing reported near elementary school in Coquitlam overnightInvestigators confirm they have been called after a homicide near an elementary school in Coquitlam in the early hours of Sunday morning.
-
Winners of the second round of East Coast Music AwardsThe second round of 2022 East Coast Music Awards were handed out at a ceremony Sunday in Fredericton, following Thursday night's awards show.
-
Arrest made in Waterloo break-in investigation: WRPSA man has been arrested and charged in connection to a commercial break-in in Waterloo on Saturday.
-
Second round of East Coast Music Award winners announced in FrederictonAnother round of winners was announced Sunday at the annual East Coast Music Awards in Fredericton.
-
Death of man found injured on bridge being investigated as homicideOfficers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating a homicide after a man, who was found critically injured on a bridge, died in hospital.
-
80-1 shot Rich Strike races to huge upset in Kentucky DerbyRich Strike came charging up the rail to overtake the leaders in the closing strides for a stunning 80-1 upset in the Kentucky Derby.
-
Beijing loyalist John Lee elected as Hong Kong's next leaderJohn Lee, a hard-line security chief who oversaw a crackdown on Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement, was elected as the city's next leader on Sunday in a vote cast by a largely pro-Beijing committee.