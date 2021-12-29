Waterloo Region not listing workplace/facility outbreaks on COVID-19 dashboard
Region of Waterloo Public Health is no longer listing COVID-19 outbreaks at workplaces or facilities on its dashboard.
A note on the region's COVID-19 dashboard says, in part, "due to surging COVID-19 case volumes and the need to prioritize outbreak management to the highest-priority settings (e.g., long-term care, retirement homes, and hospitals), new workplace/facility outbreaks outside of the highest-priority settings no longer appear on the dashboard."
The change came into effect on Dec. 22.
"Public health will still provide infection prevention and control support to workplaces that reach out," a spokesperson for the region said in an email to CTV Kitchener.
As of Dec. 29, there are 22 active outbreaks listed on the region's dashboard. Of those, 17 are in schools, three are in long-term care/retirement homes, one is in a hospital and one is in a congregate setting.
