Waterloo Region opens COVID-19 booster appointments for residents 18+

Residents 18 and older in Waterloo Region can now book a COVID-19 booster appointment for January.

Vaccine clinics started administering boosters to people 50 and older on Monday.

People who are 18 and older can book their booster dose for any time after Jan. 4.

Rosemary Kropf was able to get her third dose on Monday.

"I was eligible for my third shot at 168 days after the second, which is exactly today," Kropf said.

The third dose can be given as long as six months, or 168 days, has passed since a second dose.

Appointments can be made online, or at pharmacies and primary care offices.

Pharmacist Patty Vamvakitis said appointments are filling up fast.

"There's a lot of people who want to get these shots done in advance of the holidays and getting together, to to make sure that their immunity is boosted," she said.

There were some technical issues with the provincial portal due to increased appointment demand. Region of Waterloo Public Health also asked residents to be patient due to more people on their booking site.