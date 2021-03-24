Drumming and a smudge ceremony kicked off the opening of Waterloo Region’s second pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic for the Indigenous community on Wednesday.

The clinic at Regional Headquarters, located at 150 Frederick St. in Kitchener, is hosted by The Healing of the Seven Generations and KW Urban Native Wigwam Project.

“The Healing of the Seven Generations works with First Nations, Métis and Inuit community members and their families to deal with the effects of the residential school, through traditional approaches of healing,” said Donna Dubie, Executive Director for The Healing of the Seven Generations, in a news release.

The pop-up clinic is for First Nation, Métis and Inuit residents who want to receive their COVID-19 vaccine in a safe place. Organizers say there is vaccine hesitancy for Indigenous people based on past traumas with Canada’s medical history.

An Indigenous elder will be at the site to support community members.

On Wednesday, 150 people are expected to get their dose. The clinic will run until all those in the Indigenous community who want a vaccine receive both doses

The region’s first pop-up site opened at 236 Woodhaven Rd. in Kitchener last week and ran for two days.