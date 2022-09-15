Waterloo region parents should prepare for rotating bus route cancellations until Christmas

A shortage of bus drivers and lingering impacts from a cyber attack earlier this year are putting pressure on local school boards’ bussing operations, resulting in some routes set to be cancelled as early as Monday.

On Thursday, Sept. 15, both the Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) and Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) issued notices saying temporary measures will result in the cancellation of some school bus routes effective Monday.

The release from WCDSB said: "due to the ongoing bus driver shortage and lingering impacts of the public board’s cyber attack on our shared bus planning software, some routes will need to be temporarily cancelled.'

The cancellations are expected to last until at least December.

“We understand the significant impact this decision will have on our students and their families and caregivers. Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region (STSWR) does this only as a last resort. We hope that this proactive message will allow families and caregivers to better prepare for and react to the cancellation of bus routes,” both school boards said in separate media releases.

Families will be informed the day prior to any cancellation.

A school bus route will be cancelled when the driver shortage causes a route to be late by more than 30 minutes consistently.

The WCDSB said some routes are experiencing more frequent and prolonged delays lasting 30 minutes or longer, while the WRDSB said some routes are experiencing delays of 50 minutes or longer.

Days before the start of school, STSWR warned of anticipated transportation delays related to a shortage of school bus drivers.