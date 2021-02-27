Another 44 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Waterloo Region, along with three more related deaths, as the area passed the 10,000 threshold for cases considered resolved.

The Saturday afternoon online dashboard update from public health shows an increase of 36 resolved cases that pushed the region over the significant number.

The active case count also went up by seven and pushed the total over 400 for the first time since Feb. 20.

Meanwhile, there are five more hospitalizations and one more person being treated in the ICU.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 10,652 confirmed cases, 10,012 resolved, 227 deaths, 403 active cases, 34 hospitalizations, and six people being treated in the ICU.

The active COVID-19 facility outbreaks increased by three, putting it at a total of 25.

The region's dashboard shows outbreaks recently being declared at two different manufacturing facilities (two cases connected to each outbreak) and at an unnamed place of worship (two cases).

In Ontario, health officials logged 1,185 infections on Saturday, which marks a slight decrease from Friday’s total when 1,258 cases were recorded.

Before the release of Saturday’s report, new COVID-19 cases in the province had been increasing daily over the past four days, a pattern that was similar to Waterloo Region's daily case counts as well.

Ontario’s lab-confirmed COVID-19 case totals now stand at 299,754, including 282,315 recoveries and 6,960 deaths.