Waterloo Region has hit another grim milestone during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the four new deaths reported on Saturday afternoon put the area's total over 200.

The public health dashboard also reported 58 new cases of the virus, a drop from the 86 confirmed on Friday.

The active case count for Waterloo Region went down by 13. Since Jan. 22, when the number sat at 813, this total has gone down every day since.

There are now 68 more cases considered resolved, five less hospitalizations, and four more people being treated in the ICU.

The Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals are 9,369 confirmed cases, 8,574 resolved, 202 deaths, 588 active cases, 37 hospitalizations, and 13 cases in the ICU.

The active COVID-19 facility outbreak total went down by one on Saturday to a total of 33. The outbreak at Grand River Hospital's children's unit has been declared over.

In Ontario, health officials logged 2,063 novel coronavirus infections on Saturday, marking a slight increase from the 1,837 cases recorded on Friday.

The count brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 266,363, including deaths and recoveries.

With the 73 new deaths confirmed by health officials on Saturday, the province’s death toll is now 6,145. Of the new deaths, 24 were residents of long-term care homes.

Health officials also deemed 2,623 more cases of the disease to be resolved, bringing Ontario’s number of recovered patients up to 240,494.

There are currently 19,724 active cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.