There have been 179 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Waterloo Region over the past 48 hours, as well as another death.

The Saturday afternoon dashboard update was the first by Public Health since New Year's Eve. It shows 68 positive cases from the last day of 2020 as well as 106 from New Year's Day, numbers that often differentiate from the cumulative total due to other cases being added to previous days'.

The 106 cases is the second highest single day increase in Waterloo Region and, according to the dashboard, only the second time the daily totals have reached triple digits.

There are also 115 more cases considered resolved, an increase of 61 to the active case count, and no changes to the number of people hospitalized or being treated in the ICU.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 6,078 confirmed cases, 5,326 resolved cases, 166 deaths, 579 active cases, 33 hospitalized, and 12 in the ICU.

The number of COVID-19 facility outbreaks in Waterloo Region has gone up by six.

On New Year's Eve, outbreaks were declared at Bluevale Collegiate Institute (two cases connected to outbreak) and St. Andrew's Senior Public School (two cases). An outbreak was also declared over at a food and beverage service (three cases).

On New Year's Day, outbreaks were declared at an industrial facility (10 cases), a second industrial facility (four cases), a retail space (three cases), a warehouse workplace (two cases), Highland Place Retirement Home (one case in a resident), and The Village at University Gates (one case in a staff member). An outbreak at the third floor of Clair Hills Retirement Home (one case in a resident) was declared over.

In Ontario, more than 5,800 new COVID-19 infections and nearly 100 deaths related to the disease were logged over the past two days as the province smashed their previous record for most cases reported in a single day.

Data released Saturday shows that 3,363 cases of the novel coronavirus were logged this morning and another 2,476 cases were reported on Friday.

The previous single-day record of COVID-19 cases was 3,328, recorded on Thursday.

Ontario’s death toll has now reached 4,626, with a combined 95 deaths reported in the last two days.