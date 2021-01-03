A pastor is speaking out after six members of a church near St. Jacobs were charged for gathering.

The Trinity Bible Chapel has been streaming services online, but Waterloo regional police say they saw "numbers far exceeding the limits of the province-wide restrictions" when they went to the Lobsinger Line building a week ago.

Places of worship in Ontario are currently limited to 10 people indoors and 10 people outdoors.

The charges for the six members of the church could be upwards of $10,000 each.

On the Trinity Bible Chapel's website, the pastor released a statement regarding the charges.

"We are not criminals," it reads in part. "Officers from the Waterloo Region Police Service showed up at each of our homes at roughly 8 p.m. and gave us each a summons to court.

"To our knowledge this is the first time that each and every member of an entire elders board has been charged for gathering."

The church says they have not recorded an outbreak since they have opened in June.

These charges come around the same time as residents of Alymer, Ont. lined the streets to protest the Church of God for exceeding limit restrictions and breaking public health guidelines.