Waterloo Region pharmacies seeing shortage of children’s fever, pain medication

Pharmacists and physicians are urging people not to panic buy medication, which is in short supply across the country.

At one point on Monday, there was only one box of liquid Children’s Tylenol left on the shelf at Apothecare Pharmacy in Kitchener as some pharmacies face a nationwide shortage of children’s fever and pain medication.

“Typically, we would have a shelf full of Tylenol products,” said Michael Pe, co-owner of Apothecare Pharmacy.

Pe said Children’s pain and fever medications have been on backorder for months.

“There’s completely no stock at all, and we’ve been trying to order these products every day,” said Pe.

The ongoing shortage received added attention in recent weeks after a letter from SickKids Hospital to caregivers caused some confusion about the need for a prescription to purchase the medication.

“Tylenol is actually an over-the-counter product or behind-the-counter and it does not need a prescription at all,” said Pe.

SickKids has since clarified, noting a prescription is not necessary for these products; instead, the organization is issuing a recommendation to ensure access to patients buying from a pharmacist’s behind-the-counter stock.

“Typically we can dispense a portion of that bottle into a smaller bottle and properly label it and still sell it,” said Pe.

That is also on backorder, prompting pharmacies to urge parents to shop around and call drug stores in their area to see if they have the available stock.

Pe said the shortage stems from a demand issue with more kids needing medication after getting vaccinated or infected by COVID-19.

“A lot of people every day call us and are requesting it,” said Pe.

Cambridge family doctor Sharon Bal has also been receiving calls from patients with questions.

“Parents [are calling] concerned because they’ve noticed that the shelves seem empty of products that are fever and pain reducers for kids,” said Dr. Bal.

According to Bal, the shortage is expected to ease by the fall; however, if you do find some children’s pain relief medicine available at your drugstore, healthcare professionals are urging people to avoid hoarding products and panic-buying so there’s enough to go around.

“Talk to your pharmacist because if you don’t see it on the shelf, it doesn’t mean they can’t help you,” she said. “They probably have really good advice on how to use existing adult products at the right dose for your child at their age and weight.”