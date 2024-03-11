Waterloo Region police now investigating body found at Toronto waste management facility
A death investigation at a Toronto waste management site has now been turned over to the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
On March 1, a male body was found at the garbage and recycling facility at 260 New Toronto St. in Etobicoke, Ont. The Toronto Police Service’s Homicide and Missing Person Unit was called to the property around 8:30 a.m.
They told CTV News that it’s believed the deceased was transported to the facility in a waste management truck.
“Police are working to determine who he is and where the truck originated from, which may have been outside of Toronto,” a spokesperson said Sunday.
On Friday night, Toronto police confirmed the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) had taken control of the investigation.
In an email to CTV News on Saturday, a WRPS information officer confirms the investigation is related to a previous case that originated in Waterloo Region.
They add they are not treating the incident as a homicide investigation and they have no public safety concerns.
No further details about the deceased have been released.
