Waterloo region police searching for missing teen

Waterloo regional police are searching for a missing 15-year-old and say there is concern for their well-being.

On Wednesday afternoon, police said in a tweet that Paul is missing.

Paul is described as 5-foot-10 with copper hair, blue eyes and was wearing a green hoodie, grey track pants, and white shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 519-570-9777.

