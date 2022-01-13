Waterloo Region public school boards offering short-term virtual learning for concerned families

As Waterloo Region families prepare for the return of in-class learning on Monday, both public school boards in the area say they will provide a ‘short term’ option for those who are not comfortable with sending the children back to class.

A notice was sent out by the Waterloo Region District School Board Wednesday night to families about the province's new measures.

It included WRDSB’s new Short Term Virtual Learning Option that states “we understand some parents and caregivers may not feel comfortable sending their children back to in-person learning at this time. We will be offering a Short Term Virtual Learning option to meet the needs of families who wish to temporarily continue with remote learning. Further details will be provided shortly.”

The Director of Education at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board confirmed to CTV Thursday morning a similar option will be provided to their families and students.