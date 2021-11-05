Waterloo Region ramping up COVID-19 vaccine clinics again

COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Waterloo Region have been ramping up in the wake of expanded third dose eligibility announced by the province Wednesday.

“We were immediately ready to welcome Waterloo Region residents who are now eligible for a third dose or booster dose to one of our regional vaccination clinics,” said Vickie Murray, lead of the vaccination task force during a local media briefing Friday.

Murray noted the Pinebush Clinic in Cambridge is back up to running five days a week Wednesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The clinic in Wellesley has also reopened, Murray said, and will run Tuesday and Thursday evenings, and during the day Saturday and Sunday.

The Boardwalk Clinic will continue to be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Provincial officials say groups can start booking appointments starting at 8 a.m. Saturday as long as they received their second dose at least six months ago. Those groups include:

· Residents over the age of 70

· Health-care workers, and designated essential caregivers in congregate settings

· Individuals who received a complete series of a viral vector vaccine i.e. two doses of AstraZeneca or one dose of Janssen

· First Nation, Inuit, and Metis adults and their non-Indigenous household members

The region re-opened their online booking system last Saturday in anticipation of demand.

“We encourage those eligible for a third dose to book an appointment now,” said Murray. “It’s been a bit of a slower start than we thought it might be which is ones of the reasons why it was important to stress to get third doses, as we expect the clinics to get busier later in November and in December. Part of that is planning ahead for children’s vaccine approval as well”.

Officials said they have the capacity to meet the upcoming demand with the help of local pharmacies.

More than 91 per cent of eligible residents in Waterloo Region over the age of twelve have received their first dose, while 88 per cent are fully vaccinated.

A total of 8,524 third doses have been administered.

The associate medical officer of health for Waterloo Region added COVID-19 vaccines have prevented thousands of infections.

“We estimated that the COVID-19 has prevented almost 7,000 cases in Waterloo Region to date,” said Dr. Julie Emili at the briefing.

Dr. Emili added since Dec. 22, 2020, 86 per cent of hospital admissions have been individual who have not yet been vaccinated.

FLU SHOTS AND COVID-19 VACCINES

During the COVID-19 update, public health assured residents that it is safe to mix flu shots with a COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials said residents can book an appointment to get both shots on the same day at local pharmacies.

They noted flu shots will not be available at the region’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

PLANNING FOR COVID-19 VACCINATIONS FOR CHILDREN

Murray noted they expect about 40,000 children between five and 11 years old in Waterloo Region to be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine once it’s approved, which is why local vaccine clinics will be booking appointments two weeks at a time.

“When children’s doses are approved we want to ensure that there are appointments available for children,” said Murray.

CREATION OF STANDBY LIST

The region has also created a standby list for the three vaccination clinics for end-of-day extra doses.

“This list does not guarantee that you will be called,” said Murray. “But it will help people get doses quicker, and will help clinics limit the wastage of vaccines.”

Residents who want to be on the standby list should sign up each week.

PAUSING VACCINE BUSES

The use of GRT buses for the vaccine rollout will be paused due to colder weather, and shorter days.

The last stops include:

· Tuesday Nov. 9: Kitchener – Fairview Park Mall station

· Monday Nov. 8: Woolwich – Hawkesville Community Centre

· Monday Nov. 8: Elmira - Downtown